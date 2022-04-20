Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

OXINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,367.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

