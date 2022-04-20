Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.29.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,748. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.