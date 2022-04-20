Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $49.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

