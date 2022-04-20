Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Up 5.4%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.64. 222,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,072,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 3.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.