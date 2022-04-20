Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

NYSE OR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 7,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,100. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

