Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.
NYSE OR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 7,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,100. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
