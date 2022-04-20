OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.45 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $119.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.04 million to $119.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.85 million, with estimates ranging from $141.38 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

