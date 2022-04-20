Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

ORRF stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.