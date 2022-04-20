Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
