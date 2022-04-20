Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.34

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 10101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 341,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 45.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after buying an additional 1,080,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.