Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Opawica Explorations stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.