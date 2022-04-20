Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Opawica Explorations stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)
