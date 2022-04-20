Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Down 4.3%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.42. 76,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 138,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

About Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

