OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.18

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.18 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 30853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
