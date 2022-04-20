OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.18

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.18 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 30853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

