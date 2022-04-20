Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $50,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. 77,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

