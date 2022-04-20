Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $130.48

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.48, but opened at $124.00. Omega Flex shares last traded at $123.98, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 20.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Omega Flex by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.