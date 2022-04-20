Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -224.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of OPI opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.34 and a beta of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

