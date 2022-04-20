O3Swap (O3) Tops One Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.94 or 0.07424218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,411.11 or 1.00081836 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

