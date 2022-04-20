NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $107,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $126,053,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $75,686,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,736,000 after buying an additional 327,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.