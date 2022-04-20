NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $221.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.42. The company has a market cap of $646.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

