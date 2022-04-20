Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 46212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ALK fusions that express the normal ALK kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to first, second, and third generation ALK inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.