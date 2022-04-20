NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.78. 162,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380,480. The company has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.