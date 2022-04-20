NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.88 and a 200 day moving average of $422.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.