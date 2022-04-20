NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter.

XHB traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

