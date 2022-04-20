NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Erste Group raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NVS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 57,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.