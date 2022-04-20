NTV Asset Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 476,255 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $910.50.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 204,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.