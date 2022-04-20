NTV Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,925,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TC Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 707,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

TRP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

