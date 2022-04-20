NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 602,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,078,338. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

