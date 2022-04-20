NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,227,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,062,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,786,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.94. 41,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

