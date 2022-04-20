NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,662 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 218,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,588,980. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

