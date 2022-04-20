NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth $642,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.03. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.