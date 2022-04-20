Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.28. 14,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,983. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

