Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

