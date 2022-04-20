NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $19.54. 90,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NOV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NOV by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after buying an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,050,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

