Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15.
In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,474,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after acquiring an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
