Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 180000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. It principally holds 83% interests in the Shot Rock property with 2,167 claims covering an area of 272 square kilometers located in Nova Scotia; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 111 claims with an area of 54 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

