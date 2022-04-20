Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 180000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.
Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)
