Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday. Approximately 323,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session's volume of 4,441,322 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The firm has a market cap of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

