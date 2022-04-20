Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $21.13

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $20.42. Noah shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 20 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 132,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Noah by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

