Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $21.13

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $20.42. Noah shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 20 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
