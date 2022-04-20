NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.20

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get NIPPON STL & SU/S alerts:

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.