NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.64. 582,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,600,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NIO by 108.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,565,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,038 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

