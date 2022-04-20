Nimiq Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $28.90 million and $184,252.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,802,713,884 coins and its circulating supply is 9,235,713,884 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

