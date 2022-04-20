NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 261.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.15. The company had a trading volume of 105,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,148. The company has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.