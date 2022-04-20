NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NKE stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 160,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

