Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,627,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $27.15. 101,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,826,312. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

