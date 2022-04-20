NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,485. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.