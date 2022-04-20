NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the lowest is $5.03 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $23.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $23.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.72. 410,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,225,485. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.