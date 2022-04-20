NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87. 52,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,210,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $857.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.34.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
