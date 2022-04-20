NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87. 52,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,210,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $857.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.