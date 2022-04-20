NextDAO (NAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $578,052.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $578,052.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,324,337,242 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,105,133 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

