NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:NXDT opened at 15.97 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 11.50 and a twelve month high of 16.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.34.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.03 per share, with a total value of 217,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.08 per share, with a total value of 101,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 231,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,797 in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

