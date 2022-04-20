Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $590.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.38.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $124.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.15. 3,049,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.