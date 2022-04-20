Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 79082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.
Recommended Stories
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.