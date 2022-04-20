Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Up 0.4%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €83.38 ($89.66) and last traded at €82.16 ($88.34). Approximately 91,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.86 ($88.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.28 ($94.92).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 70.46.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.